One Of 2024's Wackiest Comedies Used Absolutely Zero Improv [Exclusive]

Trying to sell someone on the indie comedy "Hundreds of Beavers" is an exercise in comedic persuasion. Do you talk about how it's a black-and-white movie without dialogue evoking the approach of Charlie Chaplin? Do you highlight the slapstick physical comedy that would make "The Three Stooges" proud? Or do you simply say, "This dude fights people in animal mascot suits in the snow" and let the universe work its magic? First debuting on the festival circuit in 2022 and now finally available on VOD, "Hundreds of Beavers" has quietly become the must-see oddball indie flick for cinephiles everywhere. It's a seemingly algorithm-proof movie that, as /Film's Matt Donato described in his review, exists at the crossroads of Looney Tunes, Benny Hill, "Cannibal: The Musical," "Blazing Saddles," and Adult Swim mindsets. It's also a delightfully Midwest movie, embracing a sense of humor that has been missing from major comedy films for far too long.

"There's a different sense of humor — there's an earnestness, maybe," co-writer and director Mike Cheslik tells me. "I also think the coasts have a lot of that improv comedy tradition. Obviously, Second City in Chicago is a huge source of comedy, but I will generally say [that] I think there's something about physical comedy in the Midwest where Midwest comedy is about making fun of each other for doing something wrong or doing a job wrong or physically being unable to do something." Coastal comedy tends to be more verbal, Cheslik explained (and I agree), whereas there's something physical embedded in Midwest humor. Lest we forget, the Chris Farley physical comedy classic "Tommy Boy" was originally titled "Billy The Third: A Midwestern."

"Hundreds of Beavers" looks like it plays fast and loose with its structure and performances given the playful energy, but not only did Cheslik meticulously storyboard the film, but there was also absolutely no improv during the making of the movie.