Pixar's Hoppers Trailer Is Avatar With Beavers, And It Looks Hilarious

For everyone who complains that Hollywood isn't making any original stories these days (and justifiably so, to be clear), now is your time to put your money where your mouth is. As far as animation studios go, Pixar has pretty much established itself as the trendsetter and the standard by which other family-friendly movies must live up to ... though maybe not quite to the extent that it used to be in its heyday. This year's "Elio," which yours truly reviewed for /Film here, felt like a return to form in many ways. Unfortunately, that failed to manifest itself in the actual box office results, leading to one of the higher-profile flops of 2025 thus far. But audiences will soon have another chance to right those past wrongs with "Hoppers," Pixar's latest upcoming original that we've had our eyes on for quite some time now.

Who doesn't love anthropomorphic animals? Director/co-writer Daniel Chong and co-writer Jesse Andrews certainly seem to understand the appeal, as their newest film uses the imaginative idea of humans turning into animals (so to speak) as the backbone for what's to come. The movie features former Disney Channel star and singer Piper Curda as the voice of Mabel, our main protagonist who stumbles upon advanced technology capable of placing a human consciousness into the "body" of a robot — a robot that just so happens to look like an incredibly lifelike beaver. Pixar just released our first official look at "Hoppers" and the footage is all about acclimating viewers to the far-fetched premise. And if any of this reminds you of James Cameron's "Avatar," well, rest assured the movie is well aware of that inevitable comparison, too.

Check out the trailer above!