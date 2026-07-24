One Of 2026's Biggest Box Office Bombs Is Finally Finding An Audience On Prime Video

As directed by Travis Knight, who also worked his magic on another toyetic property birthed in the '80s with the 2018 "Transformers" spin-off "Bumblebee," 2026's "Masters of the Universe" movie isn't just some calculated nostalgia play. More than an excuse to yet again watch franchise lead Prince Adam/He-Man (Nicolas Galitzine) pummel Skeletor (as he is wont to do), it's a film that wants to have an earnest conversation about masculinity and acknowledges that there's no one right way of being manly. Like the men of Earth and Adam's home of Eternia alike, "Masters of the Universe" can occasionally stumble over its words, but it's so sincere in this regard that you can't but pat the big lug on the back all the same.

It's equally hard not to appreciate the movie's flamboyant colors and loving nods to He-Man memes and cartoon series past, especially when compared to the desaturated, ironic IP slop that Hollywood has been shoveling out for years. Even the canon reason it comes up with for the silly character names in the "Masters of the Universe" property (which I won't give away here) works better than you might expect after so many similar jokes in superhero movies released over the past decade and change. Ultimately, the whole thing manages to be chintzy yet expensive looking, considerate yet juvenile, and a crowd-pleaser yet personal all at once. It captures the ethos of a good, old-fashioned Saturday morning cartoon, that's what I'm getting at.

Oh, and Daniel Pemberton's guitar-shredding score rocks, too. See for yourself by joining the cool kids and streaming "Masters of the Universe" on Prime Video.