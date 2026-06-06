Masters Of The Universe Is So Much More Than A Nostalgia Play – And Some People Will Miss The Message Entirely

Given Hollywood's current obsession with mining beloved IP from over four decades ago in an attempt to capitalize on an existing fanbase with (hopefully) enough disposable income to stuff the box office, it's hard not to be cynical about the current blockbuster du jour. The fact that independent horror movies like "Obsession" and "Backrooms" managed to take down a Star War certainly has folks gleefully cheering for the death of prioritized nostalgia, which — to be clear — I welcome with open arms. However, when it comes to a film like "Masters of the Universe," the long-awaited live-action adaptation of all things He-Man, I fear that the bloodlust for the death of nostalgia is overshadowing the important message at the film's center.

The initial reactions from critics following the premiere of "Masters of the Universe" were overwhelmingly positive, and it's currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, but there are still those who have immediately painted the film with the same "uninspired cash grab" brush reserved for other films based on recognizable IP. Because when we look at the casting of Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man and the history of director Travis Knight, it becomes obvious that the cynicism shouldn't apply here.

"Barbie" is no longer the only movie to break the rules when it comes to toy movies, because if you accept in good faith that the themes of "Masters of the Universe" are being presented in earnest, it's impossible not to add Mattel's other flagship character to the roster. The way "Barbie" unpacked the unrealistic standards of womanhood through pop culture's most controversial role model for women, "Masters of the Universe" does the same for masculinity. But if you assume the film is not being sincere, you'll miss it.