Masters Of The Universe Creates A Canon Reason For All Those Silly Character Names

Of all the cartoons released in the 1980s, "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" maybe had the most ridiculous roster of character names. I mean, c'mon, the main character's superpowered name is He-Man. How much harder do you have to try to convince your audience that the lead character is a big, strong man? That's not even taking into account other silly names like Ram-Man, a man who rams people with his provocatively shaped head, or Fisto, a man with an over-sized metal fist who, well, fists people (but not in the inappropriate way).

When bringing "Masters of the Universe" to the big screen in 2026, utilizing some of those names might seem foolhardy, especially if the filmmakers want audiences to take these characters seriously, or at least believe in them. Thankfully, director Travis Knight and writers Chris Butler, Aaron Nee & Adam Nee, and David Callaham figured out a way to retain those goofy character monikers while also creating a canonical reason for them to exist within the universe of the film.

When Eternia is attacked by Skeletor (Jared Leto) and his army of monsters and soldiers, a young Prince Adam (played by Artie Wilkinson-Hunt, before Nicholas Galitzine takes over as an adult) is sent away by his mother, Queen Marlena (Charlotte Riley), and The Sorceress (Morena Baccarin) to keep the Sword of Power and the secrets of Grayskull safe from the villain's grasp. Adam is sent to Earth, where they hope Skeletor will never find him or the Sword of Power.

Since Adam is young when he's sent away, he only has a child's memory of the people of Eternia, and he remembers them with drawings. Since he never knew the names of most who fought for his father, King Randor (James Purefoy), he gave them all ridiculous yet accurate names that perfectly describe their key attributes.