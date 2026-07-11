One Actor Connects Some Of The Biggest Box Office Flops Of The 2020s So Far

Jared Leto is many things. He's a musician and frontman for the band 30 Seconds to Mars. He's an Oscar-winning actor for his work in "Dallas Buyers Club." He's also developing a pretty lousy track record at the box office, particularly in the 2020s. So much so that several of the biggest flops of the last handful of years have one actor in common — him.

It's honestly tough to find an actor with such a high profile with a worse commercial track record over the last handful of years than Leto. 2021 is tough to count against him as Warner Bros. premiered its entire 2021 slate on HBO Max and in theaters, meaning "The Little Things" never got a fair shake. There's also Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci," which did so-so business ($153 million worldwide/$75 million budget). That aside? Leto's output as an actor, from a commercial standpoint, has been nothing shy of a catastrophe.

Starting in 2022, Leto headlined "Morbius," which was Sony's attempt to expand the scope of its "Spider-Man" spin-off universe following the success of "Venom." It didn't go as planned. It made just $167 million worldwide, a terribly low sum for a superhero movie with the Marvel logo in front of it. Its only saving grace was its $75 million budget. Sony claims that "Morbius" was profitable, which is conceivable once VOD, streaming, DVD, etc., are factored in. But at the box office alone? It was a big flop. Not to mention, it was also a critical disaster.

In 2023, he was part of another high-profile misfire when Disney's "Haunted Mansion" flopped at the box office. Against a $150 million budget, it made just $117 million worldwide. Leto was part of a larger ensemble, playing Hatbox Ghost.