Faces Of Death Review: The Infamous Mondo Movie Is Reborn As A Smart Meta Slasher

If you grew up in the golden age of the video store, you were likely aware of "Faces of Death" — especially if you were a horror fan eager to rent the latest "Friday the 13th" sequel. First released in 1978, John Alan Schwartz's infamous mondo movie became the stuff of urban legend; the type of taboo tape that nervous pre-teens would bust out at sleepovers with hopes of not getting caught. Branded as a real snuff film, "Faces of Death" purported to show a series of gruesome deaths. It was the type of movie destined to be censored and banned — and it was, although the box cover art's claims of being "banned in 46 countries" was a bit of marketing hype.

But there was a bit of a twist: "Faces of Death" wasn't real. Well, sort of. While the video was loaded with gory death scenes, almost all of them were staged with actors and make-up effects. However, "Faces of Death" did contain real images of animal deaths in the form or slaughterhouse footage — and it's for this reason I must confess I've never watched it, even though I was very much a horror nerd who grew up in the video store age. I can handle (fake) footage of people dying. But if you're trying to get me to watch real animal deaths, well, I'd rather not.

"Faces of Death" was very much a product of its time. In the '80s and '90s, when the tape and its sequels thrived, the concept of viewing death recorded on film felt freakishly strange and morally forbidden. But times have changed, and all of us are now carrying around phones that broadcast real death and destruction onto our various social media apps without warning. This drastic, and mentally and spiritually draining change of how we consume death is at the center of Daniel Goldhaber's surprisingly effective new "Faces of Death" reboot.