How Real Was The Original Faces Of Death Movie?

The first "Faces of Death" movie was instantly notorious when the late John Alan Schwartz released it in 1978. "Faces of Death" was a part-documentary "mondo" movie that collected supposedly real footage of actual deaths (both animal and human) and assembled it into the world's most disturbing montage film ever made. The movie was hosted, Cryptkeeper-style, by Francis B. Gröss, a pathologist character played by Michael Carr. Its premise was that this Gröss fellow had become fixated on the moment that life becomes death and had assembled a macabre sizzle reel to study the phenomenon. We, the audience, got to watch the deaths he captured on camera.

"Faces of Death" includes footage of a cannibal cult, a police shootout, an interview with an assassin, animals dying, World War II atrocities, bodies in coffins, and surgical operations. It's all very gruesome and is designed specifically to shock. It should be noted that "Faces of Death" was, at the time of its initial release, the latest entry in the subgenre of Mondo Movies, which got their name from the 1962 documentary "Mondo Cane" (aka "A Dog's Life") and were documentaries dealing with cultural taboos and "shocking" behavior. The "shock doc" subgenre thrived underground for many years, returning with "Faces of Death" in the late '70s.

But to state it clearly: "Faces of Death" special makeup effects artist Allan A. Apone estimates that 60% of the film is stock footage (via The Telegraph), while a lot of the more explicit sequences were staged. Because of the low-res camerawork on "Faces of Death," and because of its mixture of staged and documentary footage, many cult film adventurers have come to believe that it's all real. As such, "Faces of Death" has been speculated about for decades, and many refuse to watch it.