Mother Mary Review: Anne Hathaway And Michaela Coel Lead A Confounding, Emotionally Distant Misfire

With zero respect to AI grifters: being an artist is work, and it is taxing work in more ways than one. Setting aside the obvious obstacles, there's the fact that every time someone makes art, they're giving part of themselves away. This sharing is necessary; art is as much about seeking connection and understanding as it's about entertaining or anything else. As risky as it is for an artist to bear their soul in public, it's just as tender an act to collaborate with each other. The end result of the combined efforts of two or more artists involves parts of each person blending together, forging a bond which can be as intense and delicate as any relationship.

It's this type of relationship which is explored at length in David Lowery's "Mother Mary." While on the surface the film may appear to be joining the ranks of "Vox Lux," "Trap," and "Smile 2" in its askew look at pop stardom, the movie uses the trappings of a pop diva (complete with original music written by actual pop divas Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, and, er, Jack Antonoff) as symbolism for the inner life of an artist in general. "Mother Mary" is awash with symbolism, in fact, something which isn't too surprising given Lowery's body of work. What unfortunately is surprising is he's allowed the symbols and metaphors to take over the movie so much that it feels like an impenetrable shell has been woven around its core. "Mother Mary" is an emotionally distant, confounding, and ultimately unsatisfying work of art. Though its visual ambition and lead performances are commendable, it never gives enough of itself to let the rest of us in.