Mother Mary Director David Lowery Is Happy That You Argue About His Movies [Exclusive Interview]

Mother Mary is a very convincing "fake" pop star. You watch the performances, hear those songs, and you go, "This sounds like a real artist." So what was the trick to making those songs actually feel like a real thing? I've already been listening to the released tracks since I saw the movie.

It was much harder than I expected it to be. I knew that it was possible, but I also knew that it was a tall order, because I've seen movies with fictional pop stars before that have great songs in them, but they don't stick the way the best of pop songs do for one reason or another. I think it required an entirely holistic approach. It had to work, not just for the movie, not just for the artists who were writing the songs, but for Annie, who had to perform them. I thought at first I could just give her five songs and she could sing them and we'd be done, but she very wisely explained to me that those songs need to be personal to her as an artist as well. They needed to be personal to Anne Hathaway, and to Mother Mary, and to David Lowery, and to [songwriters] Jack Antonoff and Charlie XCX.

That required a constant process of exploration and revision and trying to synthesize what it was that was important about this fictional artist. What she represented, not just to us, but to the culture that we were imagining she participated in. And none of these are things that you can just hit with a bullseye. You can't just throw a dart and nail it. It takes a lot of rinsing and repeating, or in Anne's case, a lot of going into the studio and recording the songs over and over and over again, adjusting lyrics, trying out different things until you finally find that alchemical synthesis that allows you to achieve whatever it is that great pop artists achieve that makes their songs so good.

I feel like we scratched the surface of it. Hearing you say that you would listen to these songs outside of the context of the movie makes me very happy, because we were trying so hard and we really were up against just like, "We have to finish the movie, we have to go to the mix. The songs have to be done now," but it was a real ... I wish we could just keep writing a Mother Mary album.

There's an old tradition of a certain type of Gothic horror story where two old friends meet in an old building and one shares a tale or supernatural terror and the other friend has to reckon with "Do I believe this?"

Oh yeah.

This feels like a modern update on something that would have been published in 1870. Did you draw from that tradition?

Yeah, definitely. I mean, I was very clearly — this isn't exactly that story, but I was really clearly drawing on "Rebecca" and [the book's famous opening line] "Last night I dreamt I went to Manderley again" is sort of like the mindset in which I imagined Mother Mary arriving at Sam's house. I wanted the house to feel like one of those classic English gothic, or one of the grand old manners that exists in those classic English gothic novels. I wanted to participate in that tradition, partially because I'm an anglophile, partially because I always referred to this as my goth movie. I know that being goth and the Gothic literary tradition are separate things, but there is an intersection I'm very keen on zeroing in on. And I also just love that vibe.

When we were shooting "The Green Knight," again, we were in these old barns in Ireland that we'd used to build our sets within. And I remember thinking like, "It's a shame we're building a set in here. This whole space is just so spectacular in and of itself. I wish I could set a movie here." So when I started writing this two-hander, again, much like I grabbed the crowns from "The Green Knight," I just grabbed that medieval barn from the English moors and decided that was going to be where Sam's workshop was.

So I told all of co-workers that I've seen this movie and I was talking to you, and that started discussions about your work. It's funny to see people say "Oh, I love 'A Ghost Story,'" and then somebody else says, "That movie frustrates me so much." But then everybody at the same time says, "Oh, but we all think 'Pete's Dragon' is great." Does it delight you to hear that people are fighting but also uniting over your work?

I love it. It's great. It's also really makes me happy that everyone seems to agree about "Pete's Dragon," because for me, that movie is so ... it's so special to me. It's so personal to me, and it represents something, the further I get from it, a time in my life that was very transformative and where I was really coming into my own as a filmmaker. So to know that when I make a movie that is intentionally confrontational like "A Ghost Story" or intentionally divisive like "Mother Mary" will certainly be, I also love knowing that I'm capable of making something like "Pete's Dragon" that can unify. And that it's a safe place.

A lot of times I love being brave and being courageous with my movies and going out in uncharted territory, but sometimes I want to be just, I want a warm hug, and "Pete's Dragon" is that. I don't know if you saw the short film I did called "An Almost Christmas Story" that's also a Disney movie. It's one of my favorite things I've made and it's probably, at this point, the most widely seen thing I've made, and I love it so much because it does nothing but make people happy. And sometimes, that's all I want to do.

Are there two David Lowerys? The one who makes Disney movies and the one who makes "Mother Mary"?

They're the same person, but sometimes the distance between them grows further. Sometimes they grow further apart, and that distance and that tension between the two of them is what "Mother Mary" was born of.