The Bride! Was Never Going To Be A Box Office Smash – It Was Always Going To Be Your New Favorite Movie

Maggie Gyllenhaal's decidedly polarizing take on a monster icon, "The Bride!" did not perform well at the box office during its opening weekend. As our own Ryan Scott has identified, there are multiple reasons why "The Bride!" disappointed financially, but with all due respect to my colleague (who is infinitely more passionate and knowledgeable about box office totals than I will ever care to be), "The Bride!" also flopped because misogyny is alive and well. As we've seen time and again with films like "Heathers," "Jawbreaker," "Josie and the Pussycats," "Jennifer's Body," and "Lisa Frankenstein," movies about ungovernable women that embrace being The Most are never rewarded at the box office yet have the power to completely change the brain chemistry of those who resonate with them.

"The Bride!" isn't a retelling of "Bride of Frankenstein," but rather an intoxicating, maximalist epic possessed by the kitchen sink potential of what The Bride's story could have looked like in the last century. It is an exercise in excess, constantly straddling opposing worlds at any given moment (or, as /Film's Chris Evangelista wrote in his review, this "beautiful, messy monster movie is an unhinged delight"). It's a love letter to cinema, the righteous rage of women, stylish design for the sake of it, anachronistic music, validating loneliness, the communities found in dance club bathrooms, imperfect paths of self-discovery, and just about every major "Frankenstein" movie or TV show to permeate pop culture.

"The Bride!" deserves to be a massive success, but anyone who lives and breathes for "Oops! All Choices" cinema knows better than to determine a film's worth by how many tickets it sells on opening weekend. I loved "The Bride!" with my whole heart, and I know I'm not alone.