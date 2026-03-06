The Bride! Is The Perfect Companion Piece To Greta Gerwig's Barbie (Seriously)

STOP! This is a brain attack! This article contains spoilers for "The Bride!" and "Barbie."

Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Bride!" is a beautiful, messy monster movie that breathes new life into the undead and completely reframes the voice of the pinnacle of the monstrous femme. Set in an anachronistic version of Chicago in the 1930s by way of the New York City punk scene of the 1980s, mad scientist Dr. Euphronious (Annette Bening) revives a murdered moll (Jessie Buckley) to become a companion for Frankenstein's Monster (Christian Bale), who has been shuffling across the globe in abject misery, overwhelmed with loneliness.

While "The Bride of Frankenstein" is considered by many (myself included) to be the greatest film in the Universal Monsters canon, it took Gyllenhaal's film under the Warner Bros. banner to actually address the ethical conundrum inherent with this story. Giving Frankenstein "a bride" requires resurrecting a woman without her consent for the sole purpose of making another person feel fulfilled. How do you give a voice to a woman who was born to serve as a companion, a friend, a plaything, without stripping her story and autonomy away from her in the process?

Well, you do it the same way Greta Gerwig did with the uproarious, existential adventure, "Barbie."

"Barbie" is a movie about acknowledging the boxes society puts women in, and why we should never let those labels define us. "The Bride!" takes things a step further and blows the box to smithereens and shoves the debris down the throats of anyone who dared try to box us up in the first place. Barbie and The Bride are two of the most easily recognizable women in American pop culture, and equally the most misunderstood. It shouldn't surprise anyone that the films serve as companion pieces to each other.