Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein Ending Explained: A Famous Horror Tragedy Evolves

Spoilers follow.

Those who were fans of Mary Shelley's 1818 gothic sci-fi novel "Frankenstein" may be surprised by how much the new Guillermo del Toro movie switches things up. Dr. Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) now has the backstory of having an abusive father. It also softens up the Creature (played this time around by Jacob Elordi), and ends on a surprisingly wholesome note of forgiveness between the two main characters. Guillermo del Toro's take on "Frankenstein" is a lot like Stanley Kubrick's take on "The Shining," in that if you're a purist for the book you're probably not going to love it.

But while del Toro may not have stayed true to the literal text of "Frankenstein," he did stay true to the book's autobiographical roots. As he stated in a post-movie Q&A at the Toronto International Film Festival, his goal of the movie was to make it "as painful and as biographical for me as it was for [Shelley]."

Shelley's "Frankenstein" was, as many readers believe, strongly inspired by the events of her own life. Shelley's mother died shortly after her birth and Shelly's father neglected her, especially after she married Percy Shelley against his wishes. Scholars have often interpreted Shelley's depiction of Frankenstein's monster — a creature without a mother and who was neglected by his "father" Frankenstein — as a reflection of Shelley's own childhood situation.

Both Shelley and del Toro's versions of "Frankenstein" are about the relationship between father and child, but each author has a different take on the subject. As del Toro put it, "I'll speak not about a monster and a creator, but about me and my father and me and my kids. And it'll be difficult to talk about it, as it must have been difficult for her."