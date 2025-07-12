Stephen King's Disdain For Kubrick's The Shining Made Him Produce This Horror Miniseries

It goes without saying that Garris' miniseries doesn't come close to the brilliance of Kubrick's adaptation, but this knee-jerk comparison shouldn't be the only metric for evaluating the show. We have to remember that King's reaction to the 1980 film wasn't an attempt to appear contrarian for the sake of it — if anything, it is bittersweet evidence of dashed expectations. King had sincerely hoped that Kubrick would understand (and preserve) the thematic impulses that drive his tragic horror story. In a 1983 interview with Playboy (via Dissolve), King expressed his general admiration for the director, but opined that Kubrick's cold pragmatism proved to be an obstacle to the instinctual, emotions-first realm of horror: "A visceral skeptic such as Kubrick just couldn't grasp the sheer inhuman evil of the Overlook Hotel."

King and Garris' "The Shining" is supposed to be the antithesis to this cold, pragmatic outlook — and it very much is. The show opens by exploring the inner lives of Jack (Steven Weber), Wendy (Rebecca De Mornay), and their son Danny (Courtland Mead), bringing every eccentric little detail from the book to life (including a rather unfortunate-looking manifestation of Danny's imaginary friend Tony). Some sequences are whimsical to the point of silly excess — such as when CGI hedge animals come to life and chase Danny around the hotel's grounds, or when an unhinged Jack yells "Boo!" before hacking viciously at the bathroom door — but there's a sincere charm to this literal approach. Plus, we need to acknowledge the fact that Garris expertly frames some of the more overlooked sections of the story, bringing them to life with great care.

On the flipside, such a literal, unsubtle retelling does little to evoke the anxiety you feel when you read about the Overlook and its corrosive evil for the first time. Granted, this version of "The Shining" radiates warmth, fleshing out the abstract terror of being hounded by a vengeful hotel and its dead, maniacal inhabitants. But the same coldness that King criticizes Kubrick for is what makes the latter's perspective so dreary and haunting. There's bleak desolation in Kubrick's vision, where the more outlandish aspects of the tale are conveyed through symbolic insinuation alone, making these aspects more believable than ever.

While King's miniseries is imbued with glimmers of a competent tale that remains faithful to the author's vision, it achieves little else. Nevertheless, it is a valuable effort that should be evaluated on its own terms. Go on, give it a fair chance.