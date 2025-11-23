Wicked: For Good Is The Latest Example Of The Biggest Problem In Hollywood No One Talks About

The explanation for why a film flourishes or flops is rarely rooted in a single cause, but studio executives are always looking for a quick scapegoat. After "Lightyear" flopped financially, anonymous sources told IGN that Disney leadership allegedly blamed the inclusion of a same-sex kiss, as opposed to the multitude of factors that contributed to the film's underwhelming performance. Similarly, after gaining viral fame online due to fans dunking on it for likes on social media, "Morbius" was re-released in theaters when those in charge foolishly assumed trending on Twitter would translate to ticket sales. Hollywood is notorious for taking the wrong lessons from its failures and successes (cough, the developing Mattel Cinematic Universe), and there's no greater example of that than the response to women-centric blockbusters.

There has always been a structural imbalance across binary gender lines (and even more so for those outside of the binary) that produces systemic disadvantages for women-led or women-directed projects. It's a double standard that unfairly allows men to "fail upward" in their quest to become an auteur while women are punished if they don't exceed expectations. With this precedent in place, it also means that impartial general discourse and critical assessment of films about, made by, or marketed towards women are nearly impossible. When misogyny and blatant partisanship are baked into every aspect of our existence, how do we know when a critique is being made in good faith and not the result of a person's implicit bias or overt hatred for women? When a film is being praised, how do we know it's coming from a place of sincerity and not defensiveness, given what the film is already up against (like trolls "review bombing" on Rotten Tomatoes)?

"Wicked: For Good" is just the latest film at the center of this conundrum.