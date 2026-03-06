The Best Frankenstein Easter Egg In The Bride! Reveals Just How Smart The Movie Truly Is

This article contains spoilers for "The Bride!"

Maggie Gyllenhaal's new film "The Bride!" is a jazz-era reimagining of both Mary Shelley's seminal 1818 novel "Frankenstein," and an extrapolation of the events of James Whale's 1935 horror/comedy "Bride of Frankenstein." Gyllenhaal presents several layers of metanarrative, starting with Mary Shelley herself (Jessie Buckley) serving as a ghostly narrator. Mary has also, supernaturally, taken partial possession of a young woman named Ida (also Buckley), who was killed by gangsters, and then resurrected to become the titular Bride. Annette Bening plays this particular story's Modern Prometheus, a character named Dr. Euphronious, a clear allusion to Dr. Pretorius (Ernest Thesiger) from Whale's film.

"The Bride!" knows that many, many "Frankenstein" stories, movies, and media have come before it, and winkingly acknowledges them all while also breaking out into an anarchic, punk-rock act of feminist defiance. In this universe, the Bride and Frankenstein (Christian Bale) are depicted as crazed serial criminals, akin to Bonnie & Clyde, or even Mickey & Mallory Knox from Oliver Stone's "Natural Born Killers." The world takes notice of the sexy, scarred monsters on the lam, and the Bride inspires the women of the era to fight back, stand up, and become agents of revenge and chaos. Did I mention that "The Bride!" is one of the best movies of the year?

While the Bride and Frank are on the run from the cops (they are wanted for murder), they duck into a fancy jazz club to hide among the aristoi. The bandstand is playing one of the great standards of the day, Irving Berlin's 1929 hit "Puttin' on the Ritz."

Maggie Gyllenhaal knew what she was doing, as "Puttin' on the Ritz" was also featured in a notable, hilarious scene in Mel Brooks' 1974 monster spoof "Young Frankenstein."