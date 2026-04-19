25 Best Animated Movies Of All Time, Ranked
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Animated movies have expanded the possibilities of cinematic storytelling for generations, from weaving timeless fairy tales to envisioning immersive futures. Filmmakers have turned to animation (which is a medium and not a genre) for decades, entertaining audiences of all ages with all sorts of memorable stories. Beyond the United States, many countries have produced their own widely acclaimed animated movies, transcending borders while reflecting their unique cultures. Simply put, animated films stand just as viably as art and entertainment as their live-action counterparts and have done so for the better part of a century.
With such a huge breadth of animated feature films, we're highlighting the best in the history of the medium. Whether it's family-friendly fare from Disney and Pixar Animation Studios or the best in anime movies from Japan, there are loads of quality flicks to choose from.
Standing as the pinnacle of the medium's cinematic storytelling, these are the 25 best animated movies of all time.
25. Shrek
For anyone who wasn't around in 2001, "Shrek" was an incredibly big deal. An adaptation of William Steig's fantasy children's books, the movie stars Mike Myers as the titular medieval ogre. When the conniving Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) displaces fantasy creatures into Shrek's swamp, he reluctantly agrees to rescue Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) from a fearsome dragon. Shrek embarks on the perilous quest, only for him and Fiona to fall in love.
Right from the opening titles montage set over Smash Mouth's "All Star," it's clear that "Shrek" isn't going to be like any animated fairy tale movie before it. There is a family-friendly subversive quality to the movie, punctuated by a parade of pop culture references. While some may not rank "Shrek" as the best movie in the series, we're giving it its due for its initial wow factor. A refreshing fantasy animated movie, "Shrek" is still fun for the whole family.
24. The Triplets of Belleville
There is something so specifically French and yet so engagingly universal about 2003's "The Triplets of Belleville." The movie has melancholy orphan Champion grow up with an interest in cycling and listening to three singers, the Triplets of Belleville. After Champion is kidnapped while competing in the Tour de France, his grandmother Madame Souza sets out to rescue him. This leads her to team up with the elderly Triplets of Belleville, locating Champion after joining the sisters' musical act.
There is a moody quality to "The Triplets of Belleville," with the film largely without dialogue. This makes the movie's triumphant moments all the more effervescent, most saliently in the performances by the Triplets themselves. Fitting in with its haunting tone, there is a clear surrealism to the story. One of the finest movies to come out of France, "The Triplets of Belleville" embodies a romanticized aesthetic of its culture.
23. How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
One of DreamWorks Animation's biggest franchises is "How to Train Your Dragon," which began in 2010. Adapting Cressida Cowell's children's book series, the first movie introduces the Viking community of Berk, which is locked in a fierce conflict with marauding dragons. The chieftain's son Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) vows to impress his father by slaying a dragon but cannot bring himself to finish one off. Instead, Hiccup and the dragon befriend each other before they try to defuse the ongoing conflict between their respective factions.
With its high-flying sequences and likable characters, "How to Train Your Dragons" made a big impact on audiences, spawning a whole line of sequels and spin-offs. But that original 2010 movie boasts an introductory wide-eyed wonder that every subsequent project has tried to recapture. Breathing new life into all-age friendly fantasy, "How to Train Your Dragon" is well-deserving of its widespread success.
22. Ghost in the Shell (1995)
The first adaptation of Masamune Shirow's classic cyberpunk manga story "Ghost in the Shell" was an anime movie released in 1995. Set in dystopian 2029, the movie depicts a world where humanity has widely employed cybernetic enhancements, including consciousnesses able to interface with digital networks. Cybernetically enhanced operative Motoko Kusanagi (Atsuko Tanaka) is assigned to track down a notorious hacker known as the Puppet Master. As the hunt intensifies, Kusanagi faces her own looming questions about her identity and sense of humanity.
An existential thriller predating similar themes covered in movies like "The Matrix," "Ghost in the Shell" is a stirring adaptation of Shirow's story. The movie's cyberpunk environment and digital landscapes are visually dazzling, while the action is kinetically brutal. But beyond its presentation, the movie asks prescient questions ahead of the ubiquity of digital personas that are even more resonant today, underscoring its ongoing relevance.
21. My Neighbor Totoro
Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki wrote and directed the 1988 film "My Neighbor Totoro," propelling the studio to overseas audiences. The movie follows a family that relocates to the Japanese countryside to be close to their mother recovering in a local hospital. Sisters Satsuki (Noriko Hidaka) and Mei (Chika Sakamoto) discover forest spirits, including Totoro (Hitoshi Takagi). The girls explore the wonders of the forest while contending with the anxiety around their mother's illness.
Totoro has become a mascot for Studio Ghibli, appearing on much of its branding. That distinction comes not only from the enduring quality of "My Neighbor Totoro," but its clear articulation of the common themes that run through most of Hayao Miyazaki's works. This is a story about the healing power of nature through the perspective of the young. Miyazaki laid the foundation for his subsequent work through "My Neighbor Totoro," exploring different facets of these themes.
20. Bambi
A very different Disney movie led by animals is 1942's "Bambi." The movie's titular protagonist, primarily voiced by Donnie Dunagan, is a deer living in a forest with other common wildlife. As Bambi grows up, he learns about the wonders and dangers of the environment, including humanity. Reaching adulthood, Bambi finds love and faces the ultimate coming-of-age challenge when a fire sweeps across the forest.
Though many Disney movies feature a young protagonist proving themselves on an epic adventure, there is a more richly detailed narrative in "Bambi" than most. Bambi undergoes many of the major adolescent milestones, giving him a tangible arc. The movie also doesn't avoid the darker elements of life, as a Disney movie that memorably isn't afraid of death, albeit taking the restraint to depict it off-screen. With "Bambi," Disney leveled up considerably from its already impressive early animated features, and the woodland classic holds up well over 80 years later.
19. Chicken Run
The British studio Aardman Animations has produced numerous stop-motion and claymation projects, including the "Wallace & Gromit" series. Standing as the studio's best is 2000's "Chicken Run." The movie is centered on an English egg farm where chickens are eventually eaten by the farmers. After American rooster Rocky Rhodes (Mel Gibson) arrives at the farm, he inspires the chickens to stage a mass breakout.
"Chicken Run" takes all the familiar tropes of a prison break movie and spoofs them masterfully for viewers of all ages. Like other Aardman projects, the humor is distinctly British and yet maintains a universal appeal and accessibility that fuels its charm. The prison setting stands out in comparison to other animated movies, both in presentation and mood with a knowing wink to the audience. With a strong slapstick energy, "Chicken Run" is one of the finest animated movies to ever come out of the United Kingdom.
18. Aladdin (1992)
After Disney Animation's renaissance kicked off with "The Little Mermaid," other fairy tales received adaptations. This included the Middle Eastern folktales within the collection "One Thousand and One Nights" for 1992's "Aladdin." The titular orphan (Scott Weinger) becomes part of a plot by the wicked vizier Jafar (Jonathan Freeman) to obtain a mythical magic lamp. Claiming the lamp for himself after discovering Jafar's true nature, Aladdin is granted three wishes by its genie (Robin Williams).
True to form, "Aladdin" is about fantasy wish fulfillment within a sumptuously realized medieval Middle Eastern kingdom setting. The songs written for the movie are among Disney's absolute best, and the fictional kingdom of Agrabah is beautifully rendered, particularly its ornate palace. But what really takes the 1992 movie to the next level is a standout performance from Robin Williams stealing the show. Proof of how unstoppable Disney Animation had become in the early '90s, "Aladdin" continued the studio's winning streak.
17. Inside Out
Pixar Animation Studios excels at crafting family-friendly stories that consistently tug at the heartstring,s and their 2015 movie "Inside Out" takes that to an abstract level. The movie largely takes place within the psyche of Riley Andersen (Kaitlyn Dias) and the five primary emotions that guide her actions. In the face of Riley's emotional turbulence from her family relocating cross-country, Joy (Amy Poehler) overzealously tries to maintain her happiness. This disrupts Riley's mental health and stored memories, with Joy and Sadness (Phyllis Smith) scrambling to undo the damage.
"Inside Out" leans heavily into the formative memories that make us who we are, staged within a colorful fantasy adventure. But for all the identity development and the prominence of Joy, the movie's story is really about understanding sadness and its importance in the human experience. A magical mystery tour through the relationship between emotions and memories, "Inside Out" showcases Pixar in fine form.
16. Fantastic Mr. Fox
The first stop-motion animated movie by filmmaker Wes Anderson is the 2009 Roald Dahl adaptation "Fantastic Mr. Fox." The story centers on the anthropomorphic vulpine retired thief Mr. Fox (George Clooney), who gave up his thieving ways to raise his son. Emerging from his retirement to steal from three cruel farmers, Fox's actions threaten the entire animal community. This leads to Fox making drastic moves to save the starving animals and protect his family.
Easily one of the best Wes Anderson movies, "Fantastic Mr. Fox" showcases his storytelling range beyond his usual quirky live-action projects. On the surface, the story is an animal-led heist tale while older viewers will appreciate the salient themes Anderson weaves into the movie. The production design is visually striking, evoking the source material's British origins and imbuing it with personality. The best Roald Dahl movie adaptation to date, "Fantastic Mr. Fox" mixes classic heist action with a strong family story.
15. The LEGO Movie
An entire movie constructed around LEGO building blocks seemed like a ridiculous prospect, but "The LEGO Movie" took a bad premise and turned it into a cinematic miracle. The movie follows everyman Emmet Brickowski (Chris Pratt) as he tries to stop a mysterious superweapon from being turned on Bricksburg by Lord Business (Will Ferrell). Emmet is joined by Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks) and her Master Builder allies, figures that can build anything with blocks instead of prescribed playsets. This small band discovers the truth about Bricksburg and Lord Business.
There is just an undeniable sense of fun that propels "The LEGO Movie" forward, right from its catchy opening song. But between all the pop culture references and sight gags, there is a message about anyone carrying the potential to be special and the power of imagination. With "The LEGO Movie," filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller build another awesome adventure, backed by an all-star cast and imaginative world.
14. Coraline
The 2002 Neil Gaiman novella "Coraline" was adapted into a stop-motion animated movie directed by Henry Selick. The movie has Coraline Jones (Dakota Fanning) move with her parents to an old mansion. Discovering a strange door, Coraline finds an alternate world filled with creepy facsimiles of people. Coraline tries to escape back to her home, only to face the sinister entity (Teri Hatcher) trying to keep her trapped forever.
"Coraline" is a cheerfully creepy modern fairy tale that leans into Gaiman and Selick's penchant for the macabre. As wondrously unsettling Other World is, the movie offers an emotionally affecting coming-of-age story that serves as the narrative's heartfelt core. Though it initially struggled to find its audience, "Coraline" finally became a box office hit 15 years after its original release. This highlights the enduring appeal of the story and stop-motion animation techniques to bring this family-friendly horror story to life.
13. The Lion King (1994)
The traditionally animated "The Lion King" propelled Disney to box office dominance and stands as a very loose retelling of William Shakespeare's "Hamlet." Set in the Sub-Saharan African Pride Lands, the lion Mufasa (James Earl Jones) presides over the untamed wilderness. When Mufasa's evil brother Scar (Jeremy Irons) kills him, Mufasa's son Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) flees. After Scar's leadership drives the Pride Lands into ruin, Simba returns to restore his father's kingdom.
From Elton John's soaring rendition of "The Circle of Life" to big wildlife-fronted spectacle, including a pivotal wildebeest stampede, "The Lion King" is a majestically creative feat. The movie is a colorful celebration of its African setting and the native fauna with a gripping emotional story. But the movie fortunately remembers to have loads of fun. One of the most ambitious Disney movies of the '90s, "The Lion King" brought the studio's animation resurgence to its commercial zenith.
12. Perfect Blue
Filmmaker Satoshi Kon helmed the 1997 psychological thriller "Perfect Blue," exploring celebrity's dark side. Pop star Mima Kirigoe (Junko Iwao) pivots to become an actor, controversially taking on graphic roles. This drives an obsessive stalker to leave increasingly disturbing social media posts about Mima, while the pressures of her new career affect her mental health. Mima's grasp on reality erodes further when murders targeting those close to her career begin to occur.
"Perfect Blue" is the kind of anime masterpiece that reminds us what animation can be, telling a mature and moody story. At once, the movie feels like a giallo thriller but distinctly within Japanese culture. Just like Mima, the audience is kept off-balance for a fair portion of the film until what's truly been unfolding stands revealed. Highly ranked among Satoshi Kon's movies, "Perfect Blue" exemplifies the psychologically complex and relentless suspense the late Japanese filmmaker was known for.
11. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
While we love most of the live-action Spider-Man movies, the "Spider-Verse" movies are so far ahead of other superhero movies. 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," opens with teenager Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) being bitten by a radioactive spider as the Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) activates a portal to other universes. Teaming up with other spider-themed superheroes from across the multiverse, Miles embraces his destiny and moves to defeat the Kingpin.
"Into the Spider-Verse" explores the diversity and commonalities of being a superhero. There are loads of freewheeling fun,but also plenty of heart fueling Miles' story, including the realization that great power comes great responsibility. This is all elevated by the film's unique look, with a more dynamic frame rate, expressive character designs, and a punk rock energy to the action. Leaps and bounds better than their live-action counterparts, "Into the Spider-Verse" kicks off a trilogy that rethinks what's possible for superhero movies.
10. Toy Story
The first entirely CG animated movie is 1995's "Toy Story," the inaugural feature film by Pixar Animation Studios. The movie takes place in a world where toys are sentient beings but hide this autonomy from humans. Cowboy doll Woody (Tom Hanks) grows intensely jealous when his owner, Andy (John Morris), acquires sci-fi action figure Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen). However, when Woody and Buzz are accidentally left behind when Andy's family moves homes, they have to overcome their differences.
"Toy Story" changed animation forever, and its legacy is acutely felt today. CG animated projects became a near-standard for the industry moving forward, with Pixar frequently at the forefront with its acclaimed projects. "Toy Story" is still a full-on franchise and a consistently stellar one at that. This doesn't happen without the original 1995 being a triumph in storytelling, backed by a strong voice cast, and a revolutionary animation style.
9. The Nightmare Before Christmas
Filmmaker Tim Burton produced "The Nightmare Before Christmas" after deciding not to direct it himself. Instead, Henry Selick stepped up to helm the stop-motion animated movie, detailing a world where each major holiday gets its own fantasy realm. This includes Halloween, though the realm's Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, feels unfulfilled only celebrating one holiday every year. After learning about Christmas, Jack becomes obsessed with observing the yuletide holiday.
"The Nightmare Before Christmas" is the perfect holiday movie for anyone with a soft spot for the atmospherically macabre. Running for only 76 minutes, the film moves at a brisk pace, packing plenty of memorable musical numbers and set pieces in short order. But even with its relatively brief runtime, the movie provides audiences with a thoroughly satisfying story and one that's endeared itself to generations. Growing into a widespread annual holiday viewing tradition, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is a creepy classic.
8. Spirited Away
Studio Ghibli's first feature film in the 21st century was one of its finest with 2001's "Spirited Away" by Hayao Miyazaki. The movie follows Chihiro Ogino (Rumi Hiiragi), whose parents travel through a strange tunnel leading to an abandoned town. After parents are cursed, Chihiro agrees to work at a bathhouse in town run by the witch who bewitched them. As Chihiro searches for a way to undo the curse, she encounters a myriad of monsters, spirits, and kami.
"Spirited Away" features a deep immersion into the unseen magic of the world. This journey marks Chihiro's coming-of-age as she literally reclaims her identity from sinister forces, emerging from this fantastical frontier more confident of who she is. At the same, "Spirited Away" reminds us of the beauty in the world and to appreciate it in all of its inherent strangeness. An instant classic, "Spirited Away" is a lush modern fairy tale expansively embracing Japanese folklore.
7. The Incredibles
At a time when live-action superhero movies were still largely finding their tone, "The Incredibles" set the template and saved the box office. Set in an alternate history 1960s, superheroes have been forced to stand down and take on civilian jobs. Bob Parr (Craig T. Nelson) is frustrated by his soul-crushing office job and leaps at an offer to reclaim his glory days. However, as Bob discovers the true nature of his assignment, his super-powered family becomes involved.
A recurring joke for the past 20 years is that the best Fantastic Four movie wasn't made by Marvel, but it's actually Pixar's "The Incredibles." There's a lot of truth to that observation, with the 2004 movie bringing its own superhero family dynamic in a gorgeously rendered mid-century setting. Filmmaker Brad Bird delivers a relatable and emotionally affecting family drama balanced with super-powered action. "The Incredibles" marked the animation studio finding the perfect balance in tone and storytelling ambition.
6. Beauty and the Beast (1991)
"Beauty and the Beast" became Disney's 1991 follow-up to "The Little Mermaid," which had launched the animation studio's renaissance ("The Rescuers Down Under" notwithstanding). The movie centers on the bookish young woman Belle (Paige O'Hara) who ventures into a foreboding castle to rescue her imprisoned father. In exchange for his freedom, Belle agrees to take his place and gets to know the castle's cursed residents, including its mercurial Beast (Robby Benson). As Belle and Beast form a surprise romance, the local village decides to launch an attack on the castle.
While "The Little Mermaid" opened the door, "Beauty and the Beast" changed Disney animation and animated features forever. The fluid mix of traditional and computer-generated animation is still awe-inspiring, elevated by some of the best songs Disney has ever committed on-screen. An absolute triumph, "Beauty and the Beast" is far and away the standout of Disney Animation Studio's '90s resurgence.
5. Princess Mononoke
After weaving a story involving the healing power of nature in "My Neighbor Totoro," Hayao Miyazaki revisited those themes with 1997's "Princess Mononoke." Set in medieval Japan, Prince Ashitaka (Yōji Matsuda) is cursed after fighting a corrupted demigod and sets out to discover the origins of the corruption. Ashitaka's quest takes him to Irontown, a mining community that has deforested the surrounding area, putting them at odds with mythical beings. As the conflict escalates, Ashitaka becomes involved with the lupine goddess Moro (Akihiro Miwa) and her adopted human daughter San (Yuriko Ishida).
"Princess Mononoke" dials up the violence and intensity compared to most Studio Ghibli movies while continuing to explore Miyazaki's common themes. Pivoting to slightly more mature storytelling, the messaging is much more pointed about the destruction of nature also eradicating the world's natural beauty and magic. One of the best Japanese movies of all time, "Princess Mononoke" stands as Miyazaki's cinematic triumph.
4. Fantasia
Disney's 1940 anthology movie "Fantasia" became a cultural touchstone and quietly rethought was possible for animation's cinematic projects. The movie consists of several standalone vignettes all set to classical music performed by a full orchestra. The short stories are largely completely devoid of dialogue, relying purely on visuals to tell their stories as the music underscores the emotions behind them. In between segments, Deems Taylor serves as a host in live-action interludes and the movie's prologue introducing the stories and music.
"Fantasia" is an unadulterated work of art and still stands as one of Disney's most experimental feature film projects. The combination of music and timeless animation is gorgeously rendered and a showcase for what the medium is capable of. Nearly 60 years later, the movie was followed by "Fantasia 2000," an underrated but effective spiritual successor. But the 1940 original "Fantasia" is pure music and cinema and one of the greatest artistic achievements Disney ever released.
3. Akira (1988)
All anime movies still worship at the altar of "Akira," based on Katsuhiro Otomo's manga. Set in the then-future of 2019, a totalitarian regime runs the dystopian Neo-Tokyo. Motorcycle gang member Tetsuo Shima (Nozomu Sasaki) is discovered to possess psionic abilities capable of leveling the metropolis. This makes Tetsuo hunted by several factions, with his best friend Shōtarō Kaneda (Mitsuo Iwata) joining a resistance movement to find him.
One of the best cyberpunk movies, regardless of medium, "Akira" is an all-around anime masterpiece and haunting sci-fi story. The movie takes off at a breakneck pace and rarely lets up, though the narrative remains engaging and accessible for viewers. This pacing is matched by an escalation that culminates in a showdown for the entire fate of Neo-Tokyo, elevated by the genius of its legendary score. A kinetic futuristic thriller that's been homaged to death, and deservedly so, "Akira" stands a cut above other anime movies.
2. The Iron Giant
Before coming over to Pixar, filmmaker Brad Bird directed and co-wrote the 1999 movie "The Iron Giant." Set in 1957 with Cold War anxieties running high, the movie revolves around a small town in Maine. While investigating a sudden power outage, adolescent Hogarth Hughes (Eli Marienthal) discovers a towering robot (Vin Diesel). When the government launches its own investigation, Hogarth does his best to protect his metallic friend.
Though "The Iron Giant" bombed at the box office upon its debut, the movie has deservedly gathered a loyal fan following. The movie stands as one of the most beautiful traditionally animated films of the '90s and thoroughly evokes its Norman Rockwell-esque Americana aesthetics. The story is also a timeless celebration of friendship with a particularly poignant climax, rousing and heartbreaking all at once. Over 20 years later, "The Iron Giant" matters more than ever, celebrating humanity in all its forms in defiance of fear-driven policy.
1. WALL-E
The pinnacle of Pixar Animation Studios winning streak is 2008's "WALL-E." The movie is set in a distant future where Earth has become overpolluted and inhospitable, with a lone cleaning robot, WALL-E (Ben Burtt), doing its best to clean up the planet. When WALL-E discovers a growing plant, it triggers a protocol accidentally transporting him to the spaceship where humanity has taken refuge. WALL-E tries to liberate humanity from the malevolent artificial intelligence AUTO, which has slyly subjugated them.
"WALL-E" is currently the only Pixar movie to join the Criterion Collection, and that distinction is well-earned. From its largely dialogue-less opening act to the grandeur of WALL-E's cosmic voyage, the whole film is a visual marvel. Emotionally, the movie is a meditation on loneliness, finding connection, and ultimately living up to one's purpose. A massive step up from Pixar's usual fare, both visually and in terms of depth and accessibility of storytelling, "WALL-E" is the studio's magnum opus.