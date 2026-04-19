25 Best Animated Movies Of All Time, Ranked

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Animated movies have expanded the possibilities of cinematic storytelling for generations, from weaving timeless fairy tales to envisioning immersive futures. Filmmakers have turned to animation (which is a medium and not a genre) for decades, entertaining audiences of all ages with all sorts of memorable stories. Beyond the United States, many countries have produced their own widely acclaimed animated movies, transcending borders while reflecting their unique cultures. Simply put, animated films stand just as viably as art and entertainment as their live-action counterparts and have done so for the better part of a century.

With such a huge breadth of animated feature films, we're highlighting the best in the history of the medium. Whether it's family-friendly fare from Disney and Pixar Animation Studios or the best in anime movies from Japan, there are loads of quality flicks to choose from.

Standing as the pinnacle of the medium's cinematic storytelling, these are the 25 best animated movies of all time.