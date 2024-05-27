Every Satoshi Kon Movie, Ranked

Who is the greatest anime director of all time? One name that cinephiles won't let be forgotten (nor should they) is Satoshi Kon. A surrealist who always tied his imagination to a strong character or theme, only Kon could make the movies he chose to in the way he made them.

His "hyper-real" style of animation (drawing characters and settings that resemble reality, but with extra detail that a pencil can offer) is the core of his filmmaking philosophy; animation can tell the same stories that live-action movies can, but shouldn't try to emulate how those movies tell them. He also understood how the greatest advantage animation has is editing; since the images are drawn, not blocked and framed, it's all the easier for scene after expressive scene to flow into one another.

Kon's influence on international filmmakers (particularly "Perfect Blue" obsessive Darren Aronofsky) is undeniable. Tragically, Kon died in 2010 at the age of 46, cutting that influence (and his in-development projects like "The Dream Machine") short. His body of work includes short films and manga, but the works of his that remain the most cherished are the four (or, depending on who you ask, five) feature films he made during his too-short time on this Earth.