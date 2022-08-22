Paprika: Everything We Know So Far About Cathy Yan's Live-Action Anime Adaptation

Some stories seem impossible to translate from the written page to the moving image, but a few brave creatives have taken on the task and created masterpieces. Japanese author Yasutaka Tsutsui's acclaimed 1993 novel "Paprika" is one such story, about a brilliant young psychologist named Chiba who begins experimenting with dream therapy. Chiba and her research partner, Tokita, develop a machine that allows them to not only view the dreams of others but experience them firsthand. When their dream-walking machine is stolen, the two have to figure out how to track him down in the real world while dealing with the repercussions in their dreams. It's mind-bending science fiction that works in part because of the limitless potential of the imagination.

Now, Prime Studios has announced that they will be producing and releasing a live-action series based on the novel, helmed by "Birds of Prey" director Cathy Yan. It's going to be a serious task to bring "Paprika" to life, but Yan's creative talents might be the perfect pick. Besides, they have a whole series to play with instead of trying to tell such a complex story in two hours, which should make things a whole lot easier.