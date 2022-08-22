Paprika To Be Adapted Into A Live-Action Series By Cathy Yan

What if there was a device that allowed the user to enter other people's dreams? What if one of the devices was stolen by someone who could implant ideas in people's minds to control them? What kind of story could come out of this concept?

If your first thought is Christopher Nolan's "Inception," then congratulations, you played yourself. That film became the rare example of a movie that becomes a shorthand term for its premise — entering people's dreams. Still, it pales in comparison to the film it so blatantly rips off, Satoshi Kon's "Paprika," an anime movie adapted from Yasutaka Tsutsui's 1993 novel of the same name.

That novel was almost adapted to live-action over a decade ago by the late, great Wolfgang Petersen, but now Deadline reports that Tsutsui's "Paprika" is getting a second chance at becoming a live-action project, on the small screen. Cathy Yan has reportedly signed on to direct and executive produce a live-action series for Amazon Studios and Hivemind. Masi Oka, the man with a hand on every single anime live-action adaptation announced for the past decade, will also executive produce (he's reportedly involved in adaptations for "The Promised Neverland," "Mega Man," "Attack on Titan," and "Made in Abyss").