Belle Director Mamoru Hosoda Wants To Create A Kinder Digital World [Interview]

Suzu, the character upon whom your daughter is loosely based, does go through quite a lot of hardship. She loses her mother. She endures a lot of trauma for that and is only able to step out of her shell by looking to protect others as her mother did. Is there something in exploring those hardships and traumas, something that you maybe hope your daughter won't experience, or is it just something that was separate from the real-life inspirations?

When you have a kid, I think this perhaps is universal for all parents, but you have to imagine how your kid is going to grow up. And naturally, you would love for them to grow up in a world with no troubles or struggles. But as we know, life is seldom that easy. So when you know they're going to encounter certain challenges or certain struggles in life, they have to accept and learn from it, grow from it. And then kind of come to terms with certain hardships. It's not just fun games all the time. So I wanted to make sure that Suzu wouldn't lose, in a way, to that force of life that's trying to push back.

So in a way, she has to discover her own strength and feed it back to herself so she can overcome certain things. And the traumatic experience, I think, through saving these two boys, she overcomes an experience that helps her understand where her mother was coming from. And I think it took a while for her as a character to come to terms with why her mother would save a complete stranger. So life is not, of course, just about the trauma. And through that experience of understanding her mother's perspective, Suzu's able to move forward.

So "Beauty and the Beast" is a love story, a romantic love story. But what I like about "Belle" is that it's not just about romantic love. It's about familial love and unconditional love that you can feel, even for strangers. What made you want to explore these different types of love through a romantic tale like "Beauty and the Beast"?

I think there's this sense that, in many ways, romance solves everything. And when you find that prince and you fall in love, it's a happily ever after. And this is a very common story that's been told in fairy tales, but how can you guarantee the person you fall in love with is a prince of some sort, and that he'll deliver you to that happiness? And in the 18th-century original classic works of the "Beauty and the Beast," this was a very male-dominated society. The lens through which we viewed society I think was much different. And there was a very narrow definition of what it meant to be beautiful and primarily having to do with the exterior appearance. And the only way these women who were suppressed could find freedom was through marrying a prince. That was really their only escape. But fast forward to 2021 and there are many other ways to attain freedom and not necessarily finding the prince, delivering them to happiness.

And the idea of Beauty for me in "Belle" is really about finding that inner strength within herself. And when Suzu's able to find this, that's when she truly becomes beautiful in the sense of the word. And Suzu, through going into this internet space and becoming Belle and finding this vitality and strength and confidence is able to feed that back to Suzu in the original reality. And then that strength is what she uses to then protect what matters to her in her reality. So you see her in the end, she's covered in mud, she has scratches on her face, but she still has the strength to not give in to the physical threat that is in front of her. And you go back to the 18th-century original work and, I think, if you're covered in mud and have scratches on your face, you would very much be in violation of this definition or narrow view of what it means to be beautiful. But I think that this strength that Suzu has found is our modern-day interpretation of Beauty.