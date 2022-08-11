Here's When You Can Finally Stream Perfect Blue, One Of The Greatest Anime Films Ever Made

Satoshi Kon's "Perfect Blue" has a bit of a reputation for not being the most accessible movie of the legendary animator. While it has gotten easier to obtain over the years thanks to GKIDs' Blu-ray release, it is still once in a blue moon that you can watch it anywhere else. It's a shame, as well, as the story of Mima Kirigoe and her psychological torment is a powerful one that has inspired many storytellers.

In fact, most of Kon's work is a bit difficult to watch on streaming platforms. In July 2021, his movies "Millennium Actress" and "Paprika" were included in Criterion Channel's Art House Animation collection, although they have both since been removed. His other movie, "Tokyo Godfathers" is also unavailable to stream at the moment, while and his anime series, "Paranoia Agent" is only available on Funimation. While all of his projects have received physical releases, which should still be your preferred way of obtaining media, sometimes it's nice to just pop something on a streaming service. If you enjoy it, ensure you have it forever on a physical disc.

Thankfully, a new generation of movie lovers will be able to watch "Perfect Blue" at their own convenience, as it has finally received a streaming release on a very fitting platform. Shudder, the specialty streaming platform owned by AMC Networks, announced that it will be the first streaming platform to host "Perfect Blue" as part of its fall lineup, calling it a "groundbreaking and rarely screened" film.