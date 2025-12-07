Why Tim Burton Decided Not To Direct Nightmare Before Christmas

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" was based on a poem that Tim Burton penned in 1982, back when he was working as an animator for Disney. Additionally, Burton provided a lot of the film's character and production designs, creating stick-like skeletons, off-kilter buildings, and other monsters that possess a chaotic, scribble-like quality. Burton was also likely responsible for hiring Danny Elfman to write the film's songs and music, as the pair had already collaborated on "Pee Wee's Big Adventure," "Beetlejuice," "Batman," and "Edward Scissorhands." "The Nightmare Before Christmas" feels like a Burton project through-and-through. The title card even reads: "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Which is a little unfair to Henry Selick, the film's director.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" was Selick's feature directorial debut. He'd previously helmed several shorts going back to 1975, including "Tube Tales," "Phases," "Seepage," and "Slow Bob in the Lower Dimensions." Like Burton, Selick had also worked as an animator for Disney before ditching the company in the early 1980s, so they had a similar professional upbringing. While Burton spent the rest of the '80s becoming one of Hollywood's most in-demand directors, Selick did a lot of lucrative commercial work, most notably animating the Pillsbury Dough Boy. Hence, by 1990, he'd acquired a good deal of experience with stop-motion animation, especially on a large budget.

It was Selick's experience — plus an off-kilter animation sensibility that Burton loved — that led to him directing "The Nightmare Before Christmas" after he and Burton began developing it together in the late '80s and early '90s. Plus, just as importantly, Burton was a little busy with his "Batman" films during that period, as he discussed in the book "Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas: The Ultimate Visual History."