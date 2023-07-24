Disney's Most Interesting And Innovative Films Came When The Company Was Suffering

Long ago, the 1950s ended and Disney never really got over it.

With the right kind of eyes, a casual viewer can look at the early days of Walt Disney Studios as their heyday. Walt himself was still alive and using his aggressive business acumen to produce visually innovative and award-winning animated shorts that were helping put the studio on the map. Without the Silly Symphonies, animation would not be the same. Warner Bros. outstripped Disney's fare with their cheekier, funnier shorts in the 1940s and 1950s, but the folks at Warner's Termite Terrace were very open about the fact that Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes were ripping off Disney's Silly Symphonies name. Disney Animation broke onto the scene in 1937 with the release of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," still celebrated as one of the best of all animated films to this day.

The reason early Disney was so exciting was because it was experimenting. There wasn't yet an established brand for the company and they were willing to try new things. They didn't have a "house aesthetic" yet because they were still developing it.

For the next 20 years, Disney churned out hit after hit. Not only was their animated fare consistently impressive, but they began stretching into live-action adventure films as well. The 1950s saw the release of films like "Peter Pan," "Cinderella," "Sleeping Beauty," and "Lady and the Tramp," but also hits like "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea," animal films like "Perri" and "Old Yeller," and "boys adventure novel" films like "Davy Crockett," "Westward Ho Wagons!," and, come 1960, "Swiss Family Robinson."

In the early 1960s, the hits rolled on briefly but came to a sudden halt in 1966 when Walt died.

Thereafter, a pattern emerged. When rich, stay the course. When impoverished, innovate.