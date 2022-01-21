Disney Is Giving The Aristocats The Live-Action Treatment

Here's a novel idea: a live-action movie about talking cats. Even better? It's a live-action Disney remake!

Disney is going back to the well of its 1970s animated slump with a live-action remake of "The Aristocats." The original film, which Wolfgang Reitherman directed between "The Jungle Book" and "Robin Hood," centered on cats in Paris who stand to inherit money until their owner's butler kidnaps them and strands them in the French countryside.



Deadline reports that a live-action take on "The Aristocats" is indeed in development. Things are still in the early stages, but writer-director Will Gluck and screenwriter Keith Bunin are attached to it and will pen the script. Gluck has a background in rom-coms like "Easy A" and "Friends with Benefits," as well as musicals like "Annie," and yes, a couple of other films centered on talking animals, "Peter Rabbit" and "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway." He usually directs scripts that he's co-written, so presumably, that might also be the case here, once this project gets further off the ground.

There's no word yet on whether "The Aristocats" will be a theatrical release or whether it will go straight-to-streaming on Disney+, but the movie will reportedly "have a similar look to the 'Lady in the Tramp' pic that bowed on Disney+ in 2019." For comparison's sake, below, you can see the trailer for said "Lady in the Tramp" pic, which features photorealistic live-action animals moving their mouths, not unlike what we saw in Jon Favreau's remake of "The Jungle Book" in 2016. Just substitute cats for dogs and imagine actual cats singing, "Everybody Wants to Be a Cat" like in this official acapella version with live-action singers.