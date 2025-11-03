All 13 Wes Anderson Movies Ranked

Auteurs can often be divisive figures in filmmaking. But while anyone can argue about the controversial violence of Quentin Tarantino, the confounding narratives of Christopher Nolan, or the boundary-breaking production processes of Stanley Kubrick, no director will have die-hard cinephiles and casual moviegoers alike debating the finer elements of filmmaking like Wes Anderson.

Whether one finds his style distractingly pretentious or captivatingly unique, his method is so precise and recognizable that it draws the audience's focus to elements they might otherwise miss: meta-fictional framing devices; blunt, repetitive dialogue delivered with an almost affected directness in tone; symmetrical shots captured by static cameras, with choreographed bursts of movement; color palettes that capture mood and accentuate period and setting.

Anderon's work is so exhaustively intentional that anyone who considers his work openly and carefully will find themselves appreciating the art form as a whole — even if his films specifically fail to strike a chord. With this in mind, we've taken our own journey through the filmmaker's remarkably consistent career, ranking each of his movies to better understand what makes Wes Anderson one of Hollywood's most peculiar, enduring, and irreplaceable talents.

Here are all of Wes Anderson's movies ranked!