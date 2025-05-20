The Phoenician Scheme Review: A Breezy, Hilarious Wes Anderson Romp

It's a problem that every working film critic for the last couple decades faces: how does one review a new Wes Anderson movie? The Houston, Texas wunderkind has been making his films his way for just about 30 years now, creating and perfecting a signature style that is arguably the most instantly recognizable aesthetic of any currently living filmmaker. That recognition factor is only compounded by how many people demonstrate a thorough lack of comprehension of his style. As example, take that Tik Tok trend bearing his name from 2023, a trend which purported to astutely reduce the director's twee affectations, symmetrical compositions, and arch tone down to a 30-odd second potpourri of people and objects. It was Wes Anderson as seen by the passingly familiar, essentially a bad stand-up comedian's lazy impression of an artist's entire body of work.

Yet while Anderson contains multitudes, even beneath his precisely gilded surface, there's also no question that his style is mostly set in stone. No two Anderson films are the exact same, sure, but by this point in his career, it's not looking likely that there will be any massive sea changes, either. So, what's the use in reviewing Anderson's latest work, "The Phoenician Scheme"? Anyone can tell from a single frame of the film, let alone a social media clip or trailer, that it's one more impeccably detailed building in Anderson's model village, and either such a thing excites you or repels you. Is aesthetic entropy the destiny of all artists and film series the longer they continue on? Is there a correlation between "if you like Marvel movies, you'll like this one" and "if you're not a Wes Anderson fan, don't bother?"

The answer is no — at least, not if you dig beneath the surface. For while "The Phoenician Scheme" contains all of Anderson's tics as per usual, there's a rather remarkable movie underneath it. The film mashes up a more classic Andersonian trope — the problematic patriarch — with a more recent Anderson obsession, which sees the director writing a love letter to the arts, and to filmmaking most particularly. Yet for those who found "The French Dispatch" and "Asteroid City" rubbing them the wrong way, you may want to give "The Phoenician Scheme" a shot, as it's the closest Anderson's gotten to his old comedy romps in a long time.