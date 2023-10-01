Why It Took Wes Anderson Over A Decade To Make The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

Lots of filmmakers have tried to adapt Roald Dahl's short story "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" over the past decade, but they have run into a brick wall — the story has been set aside for Wes Anderson for years. Anderson is no stranger to translating the British author's work for the big screen, having previously adapted "The Fantastic Mr. Fox" into a highly successful and widely acclaimed stop-motion animation. The director actually acquired the rights to "Henry Sugar" more than ten years before he finally made it. But why did it take him so long to produce the Brechtian masterpiece that is this thirty-nine minute short film?

It was through the making of "Fantastic Mr. Fox" that Anderson got to know Dahl's family, including his widow, Felicity "Liccy" Dahl. "I had some conversations with them and I think Liccy probably said, 'Is there another one you like?'" he recalled in an interview with Vogue. "So 'Henry Sugar' was set aside for me."

Lots of filmmakers have taken stabs at Dahl's work, so Anderson only wanted to adapt it if he had a unique approach. With "Fantastic Mr. Fox" he had a clear vision — stop-motion animation. With "Henry Sugar," he wanted to have a solid concept in mind rather than pitching a straightforward cut-and-paste narrative adaptation.

"It's not necessarily that I think Dahl is the most adaptable writer, although he might be one of the most adapted writers ever, maybe the most," he elaborated. "I genuinely would rather take the inspiration of someone and combine it with something else that might be informed by what I've read that I can create my own version from." For the record, William Shakespeare, Agatha Christie, and Stephen King all have Dahl beat.