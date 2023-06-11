If You Don't Like Asteroid City, Wes Anderson Thinks You Should Watch It Again

Wes Anderson has a request for moviegoers: if you think you don't like his new movie "Asteroid City," watch it again to be extra sure. The filmmaker behind such films as "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and "Moonrise Kingdom" is back with another cinematic adventure with an absolutely stacked cast that looks very much like something only he could make. Even though Anderson's flavor isn't for everyone, he is imploring audiences to really give his latest effort a fair shake. Perhaps more than a fair shake.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Anderson was discussing the reception to "Asteroid City," which has been pretty good thus far, which was described as a "top-tier" entry in the director's filmography with a "magical sci-fi edge" in our review out of Cannes. Even so, Anderson feels this might be one of those films that benefits from repeat viewings:

"I have a funny feeling that this movie might be one that benefits from seeing it twice. When somebody doesn't like a movie, it isn't exactly their first instinct to say, 'I'll watch it again.' But you might have to see it once just to get the whole idea of it. Then, the second time, you might be able to just experience it more than the first time — if there is a second time."

Anderson's latest takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955 when a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention is disrupted by world-changing events. The absolutely massive cast includes the likes of Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, and Liev Schreiber, among many others.