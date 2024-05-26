A Heavy Detail In Moonrise Kingdom Came From Director Wes Anderson's Real Life

"Moonrise Kingdom" was the film that made me fall in love with Wes Anderson's work. It's not that I disliked his earlier stuff; ironically, one of his least well-received films, "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou," was also the one that started turning me onto his movies in the first place. Yet, it was 2012's "Moonrise Kingdom" that solidified me as a Fanderson or Westie or whatever you call those who can't get enough of the quirky cineaste's funny, melancholic, meticulously curated art.

The movie centers on a pair of eccentric 12-year-olds — orphan and devoted Khaki Scout Sam (Jared Gilman) and rebellious Suzy (Kara Hayward) — who develop a romantic attraction to one another and, feeling alienated from the rest of their community on the small fictional island of New Penzance, conspire to run away together. Meanwhile, the adults in their lives scramble to bring them home, yet are just as often tripped up by their personal grievances and relationship woes as the children's scheming.

In other words, "Moonrise Kingdom" is a film for adults but remembers what it's like to be a child, much like Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron" and myriads of other coming-of-age tales before them. The other thing they have in common? Specific details were lifted straight from the filmmakers' own lives.

Anderson confirmed as much in 2012 when Vanity Fair asked him if Suzy's parents having a "Coping with a Troubled Child" pamphlet in their home came from his own childhood: