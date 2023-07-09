Wes Anderson's Characters Are Inspired By Real People — Even The Really Weird Ones

Wes Anderson's cinematic universe is filled to the brim with eccentric characters that seem almost other-worldly, so it might surprise his fans to learn that many of them are based on real-life people. Some of them are famous figures, while others are people that Anderson knew personally. The writer-director hasn't revealed the inspiration for all of his creations, but he has let a few sources slip over the years. His most recent film and the biggest release of his career, "Asteroid City," is no exception.

"Naturalistic" might be the last word that someone would use to describe any piece of Anderson's surrealist filmography. The visually-focused filmmaker prefers stylistic Brechtian compositions and expository, almost scientific dialogue to gritty camera movement or melodramatic conversation. This is why he prefers to create worlds unto themselves for the settings of his films, such as the fictional city of Ennui in "The French Dispatch" or the titular "Asteroid City."

"In a way, it's just about making a space to work in," Anderson explained to Collider. "The real answer is just because I like to. On the one hand, usually the characters I'm writing are inspired, in one way or another, by people in real life, and doing something that relates to my own experience and my own interest," he said. "Nevertheless, I feel like the dialogue and the writing ends up being not entirely naturalistic, not by my choice particularly. Somehow, I feel like it needs its own world to exist in."