Bette Davis Was The Blueprint For Scarlett Johansson's Asteroid City Role

Wes Anderson's latest film takes place in the fictional desert town of Asteroid City, where quirky folks of all stripes come together for an annual convention and possibly discover aliens along the way. One year, the convention marks the accidental arrival of a widower named Augie (Jason Schwartzman) and his kids, and Augie soon seems to make a connection with another visitor, Midge Campbell (Johansson). Johansson's character, an actress and mother, is among the many dreamers who populate the brightly-colored world of Anderson's latest tale, which Lex Briscuso called a "top-tier Wes Anderson original that brings back the carefree fun and charm of some of his best works" in her /Film review.

In the trailer for the film, Johansson's Midge is made up in the style of a classic cinema star, with perfectly coiffed dark hair, blood-red lips, and a complexion that doesn't seem the least bit affected by the desert air. She looks familiar, but not exactly like any movie star we've seen before. We get the sense, from the somewhat bored way she addresses Augie through the open window between their homes, at one point referencing a nude scene she did in a movie once, that she's grown used to her own level of stardom. In another scene, Hope Davis' character compliments one of Midge's apparently controversial roles, in which she played a "tramp in a brothel who gets amnesia." But it turns out, Midge actually was inspired by a specific celebrity.