Asteroid City Trailer: The Stars Have Aligned For Wes Anderson's 2023 Domination

It seems like far too long since we've gotten a Wes Anderson movie. Sure, "The French Dispatch" came out in 2021, but let's be honest and admit that 2021 feels like ten years ago. Regardless, his signature style that blends realism and fantasy has been missed, but thankfully, we won't have to wait too much longer to see him back in action.

"Asteroid City," the director's 11th film, has finally released its first look, and it looks to be another must-see. While not too much of the story is given in this new look, it does give us glimpses of what we can expect to watch. In 1955, young people and their families from all over the country convene at a Junior Stargazer convention, where they all indulge in their shared interest of analyzing stars and constellations. However, every attendant has their own unique story to share, and they might be more intertwined than any of them could imagine.

Just how intertwined, you may ask? Well, that likely won't be answered until "Asteroid City" releases in theaters, but you can certainly start speculating thanks to its new trailer below.