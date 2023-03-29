Asteroid City Trailer: The Stars Have Aligned For Wes Anderson's 2023 Domination
It seems like far too long since we've gotten a Wes Anderson movie. Sure, "The French Dispatch" came out in 2021, but let's be honest and admit that 2021 feels like ten years ago. Regardless, his signature style that blends realism and fantasy has been missed, but thankfully, we won't have to wait too much longer to see him back in action.
"Asteroid City," the director's 11th film, has finally released its first look, and it looks to be another must-see. While not too much of the story is given in this new look, it does give us glimpses of what we can expect to watch. In 1955, young people and their families from all over the country convene at a Junior Stargazer convention, where they all indulge in their shared interest of analyzing stars and constellations. However, every attendant has their own unique story to share, and they might be more intertwined than any of them could imagine.
Just how intertwined, you may ask? Well, that likely won't be answered until "Asteroid City" releases in theaters, but you can certainly start speculating thanks to its new trailer below.
What to know about Asteroid City
Believe it or not, "Asteroid City" won't be the only Anderson film fans can watch this year. In a first for him, he's also expected to release a currently-untitled film based on several Roald Dahl short stories, including "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" later this fall. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled here at /Film for more information and coverage on that.
"Asteroid City" was co-written by Anderson and frequent collaborator Roman Coppola, with cinematographer Robert Yeoman also marking his 9th project with the auteur. Speaking of frequent collaborators, returning actors like Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman, Adrien Brody, Tony Revolori, Jeffrey Wright, Edward Norton, and Willem Dafoe are expected to appear in the film. However, "Asteroid City" will also host a bevy of new Anderson ensemble actors, such as Tom Hanks, Steve Carrell, Margot Robbie, Hong Chau, Maya Hawke, Matt Dillon, and Sophia Lillis. A cast like this is bound to be incredible to watch on screen, especially Carrell, who reportedly replaced longtime Anderson actor Bill Murray.
If you've watched the new trailer and are anxious to see it on the big screen, you don't have to wait too much longer. "Asteroid City" will be released theatrically by Focus Features on June 16, 2023.