Wes Anderson To Direct Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar; Benedict Cumberbatch Starring
Wes Anderson is expanding his cast repertoire. The much-loved director is set to adapt Roald Dahl's "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More," and the project's casting announcement includes some great surprises.
Anderson is known for working with some actors again and again, but his already-intriguing take on Dahl's short story collection will include a number of performers he's never worked with before. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dev Patel, hot off his starring role in "The Green Knight," will join the film, as will "The Power of The Dog" star Benedict Cumberbatch and actors Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes. Fiennes previously starred in Anderson's "The Grand Budapest Hotel," while the other three are new to Anderson's colorful, quirky cinematic world.
Anderson's Done Dahl Before, But Not On Netflix
This isn't the first time Anderson, who wrote the script for "Henry Sugar," has adapted Dahl's work. One of his best films, the stop motion animated comedy "Fantastic Mr. Fox," is based on a Dahl story. Anderson has also shown a recent penchant for short stories; his latest film, "The French Dispatch," followed three distinct storylines. "Henry Sugar," which was first published in 1977, is a collection of seven short stories and non-fiction pieces following hitchhikers, sea turtles, fighter pilots, and more.
While we don't yet know what roles Kingsley, Patel, and Fiennes will play, Cumberbatch is reportedly taking on the title role of Henry Sugar. In Dahl's story, Sugar is a man who pursues a book that will reportedly teach him to see through objects and even time. Despite the surface similarities, he's not a Doctor Strange-type, but a gambler who gets in trouble when his abilities attract the wrong kind of attention. In Anderson's adaptation, Cumberbatch's role will apparently act as a narrative through-line for all the other stories.
"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More" also marks Anderson's first collaboration with Netflix. The studio acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company last year, and also has two original series in the works with Taika Waititi, both based on the world of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Anderson's project will begin shooting this month in the U.K.
It's unclear whether "Henry Sugar" will stream exclusively on Netflix or also have a theatrical release; some Netflix awards contenders have been available in theaters, so it's likely a matter of timing. What is clear is that "Henry Sugar" contains several distinct stories that vary by genre and tone, which sounds like creative catnip for the ever-eclectic director.