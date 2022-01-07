Wes Anderson To Direct Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar; Benedict Cumberbatch Starring

This isn't the first time Anderson, who wrote the script for "Henry Sugar," has adapted Dahl's work. One of his best films, the stop motion animated comedy "Fantastic Mr. Fox," is based on a Dahl story. Anderson has also shown a recent penchant for short stories; his latest film, "The French Dispatch," followed three distinct storylines. "Henry Sugar," which was first published in 1977, is a collection of seven short stories and non-fiction pieces following hitchhikers, sea turtles, fighter pilots, and more.

While we don't yet know what roles Kingsley, Patel, and Fiennes will play, Cumberbatch is reportedly taking on the title role of Henry Sugar. In Dahl's story, Sugar is a man who pursues a book that will reportedly teach him to see through objects and even time. Despite the surface similarities, he's not a Doctor Strange-type, but a gambler who gets in trouble when his abilities attract the wrong kind of attention. In Anderson's adaptation, Cumberbatch's role will apparently act as a narrative through-line for all the other stories.

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More" also marks Anderson's first collaboration with Netflix. The studio acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company last year, and also has two original series in the works with Taika Waititi, both based on the world of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Anderson's project will begin shooting this month in the U.K.

It's unclear whether "Henry Sugar" will stream exclusively on Netflix or also have a theatrical release; some Netflix awards contenders have been available in theaters, so it's likely a matter of timing. What is clear is that "Henry Sugar" contains several distinct stories that vary by genre and tone, which sounds like creative catnip for the ever-eclectic director.