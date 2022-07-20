Asteroid City: Everything We Know So Far About Wes Anderson's Next Film

Here's the official logline Focus Features released for "Asteroid City," as part of its announcement:

ASTEROID CITY is a poetic meditation on the meaning of life. It tells the story of a fictional American desert town circa 1955 and its Junior Stargazer convention, which brings together students and parents from across the country for scholarly competition, rest/recreation, comedy, drama, romance, and more.

Wes Anderson's films often juxtapose the antic of free-spirited youngsters (be they kids, teenagers, or college students) with those of adults who've been kicked around by life, and it seems "Asteroid City" will continue that trend, judging by this plot summary. The idea of a Junior Stargazer convention also brings to mind Anderson's riff on the Boy Scouts with the Khaki Scouts in "Moonrise Kingdom," suggesting "Asteroid City" could make for something of a companion piece to that movie and its examination of Americana through the quirky lens of the Anderson-verse.

Moreover, Anderson's recent work has seen him pushing his style to new extremes, both in terms of the sheer amount of information he breathlessly packs into his films (visual, story, and character-related alike) and the ever-growing size of his trusty acting troupe. He shows no signs of slowing down with "Asteroid City," either, setting his sights on nothing less than a tale about "the meaning of life."