Why Bill Murray Dropped Out Of Wes Anderson's Next Movie

Bill Murray will not be joining the ensemble cast of longtime collaborator Wes Anderson's next film, "Asteroid City," despite originally being part of the project. So what happened for Murray to drop out of Anderson's latest?

Variety confirmed that Murray had dropped out of the cast for "Asteroid City" because of COVID-19. The legendary actor was attached to the project early in its development, but it is now in post-production, so seeing Murray's name omitted from the latest cast list was a bit of a shock. Instead, Steve Carell was brought in to replace Murray, marking "The Office" star's first time working with Anderson.

According to the outlet, "Asteroid City" is a "poetic meditation on the meaning of life" and tells the story of "a fictional American desert town in and around 1955 and its Junior Stargazer convention, which brings together students and parents from across the country for scholarly competition, rest and recreation, comedy, drama, romance and more."