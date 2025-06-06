The Phoenician Scheme Is Wes Anderson's Most Violent Movie To Date (And It Works)

This article contains mild spoilers for "The Phoenician Scheme."

Ever since the fall of the Hays Code, violence has become the most common (and commonly accepted) transgressive element in American cinema. Where sexual content is still constantly avoided or diminished (sometimes for good reasons, oftentimes for bad ones), general audiences have been trained not to blink an eye at a lot of blood being shed. Despite the common appearance of violence in cinema, most films have a rationale for its inclusion: either they're using violence as a fantastical element, or they're emphasizing its effects to raise dramatic stakes, or to horrify, and so on.

Yet while numerous movies draw particular attention to their violent aspects, there are relatively few that can maintain a consistent level of shock to their violence. One filmmaker who can claim the ability to do this is, of all people, Wes Anderson. On paper, it would seem obvious that any violence in Anderson's films would be shocking, given his reputation as an arthouse filmmaker whose work is more concerned with intelligence and wit than cheap thrills. Anderson's early films indeed seemed to be grounded in their violence — he certainly wasn't above the comedic potential of slapstick, but the most upsetting moments of violence felt appropriately jarring, such as the self-harm in "The Royal Tenenbaums." It wasn't until "The Grand Budapest Hotel," when Deputy Vilmos Kovacs (Jeff Goldblum) had his fingers chopped off by a slamming door, that it felt like Anderson learned how to use violence as both a dramatic element and a punchline.

While the moments of violence in Anderson's films are often extreme, they're also artfully executed, keeping them part and parcel of the director's tightly controlled aesthetic. In this fashion, Anderson's violence perfectly captures something about it that few filmmakers do, which is its uncanny valley quality. "The Phoenician Scheme" happens to be Anderson's most violent movie to date, and it absolutely works given the way it uses its violence to serve the overall tone of the film and its lead character's predicament.