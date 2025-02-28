Gene Hackman's Best Royal Tenenbaums Scene Highlighted His Ferocity As An Actor

Although Anderson's two previous feature films, "Bottle Rocket" and "Rushmore," include some of the aspects with which we associate him as an auteur, it was "The Royal Tenenbaums" that truly set the template for what a Wes Anderson film is — how it looks and sounds and feels. (Just look at our ranking of every Wes Anderson movie to see the unique qualities across his work.) There's a general sense of deadpan humor, established by the dry narration of Alec Baldwin and carried throughout the story of a family that was once seen as a scion of New York culture and has since fallen due to how the Tenenbaum children have stumbled once they exited their juvenile years. Part of that stumble is due to the fact that their father was a cad and fooled around on their kindly mother Etheline (Anjelica Huston). Among the film's many storylines, it becomes quickly clear that while Etheline divorced Royal years ago, she's not fully aware of the fact that the bow-tie-befitted accountant Henry Sherman (Danny Glover) who follows around, soft-spoken and friendly, does so because he's madly in love with her and wants to marry her.

When Royal is informed by his old friend and the house valet Pagoda (Kumar Pallana) that Henry has not only declared his love for Etheline, but proposed, he puts a hare-brained scheme into action. Despite not having lived in his old house for more than two decades, Royal lies his way back into the hearts of his children by saying he has a fatal case of stomach cancer and wants to spend his last days with his sons Chas (Ben Stiller) and Richie (Luke Wilson) as well as his adopted daughter Margot (Gwyneth Paltrow). What he really wants is to upend Etheline's potential plans to head off into the sunset with Henry, as much because of any latent affection for his wife as because he simply doesn't want anyone else to have what he can't. And that's what leads to a confrontation as tense as it is funny midway through the film.

"Can I ask you a question, Hank?" Royal says slyly and calmly when Henry enters the kitchen one morning. Although the bespectacled and tweedy Henry can, thanks to Glover's adept physical acting, already tell that he's walking into a troublesome spot, he allows for the question and quickly finds himself being attacked with racially insensitive language (that manages to be insensitive without being extremely inflammatory). After the other man asks Henry if he's "trying to steal my woman," Royal calls him "Coltrane" and then yells at him to get his "raggedy ass" out of the house. In a film that does feature at least one bout of unexpected violence between two diametrically opposed men, it's both shocking how quickly this conversation turns both tense and angry. It's not that you can't understand why a selfish man like Royal wouldn't be incensed and insulted at the notion of his ex-wife being involved with another man, but the fact that this jumps from a simmer to a big boil within seconds is jarring in the most apt way.

It helps that the tonal shift is being captured and carried by both Gene Hackman and Danny Glover, two excellent performers who can steer a scene emotionally without overplaying. When Royal stands up to face Henry, threatening to "talk some jive," it's as ridiculous as it is tense, because the outdated phrasing and the face of illness that Royal is attempting to display make him less intimidating. But Hackman's voice, that richly textured tenor of his, creates vastly more intimidation than the dialogue allows or that Anderson may have even originally envisioned. (It's the same as the moment in the film when Royal and Chas are in a closet full of board games, and when Chas asks if his father is listening, he's greeted with an angry shout of "Yes, I am! I think you're having a nervous breakdown." A line like that doesn't sound too intense, but when it's Gene Hackman, it gets a whole new life coming out of his mouth.)