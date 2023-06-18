Asteroid City Ending Explained: I Still Don't Understand The Play

One of the more frustrating frequent critiques I see of Wes Anderson's last few films is their lack of emotional resonance. There's this idea that the further he pushes the artifice in his visual style and amps up his storytelling fragmentation, the more difficult it is to pry into the hearts of the audience members. People look back at "Rushmore," "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou," and especially "The Royal Tenenbaums" with such a fondness, seeing the way those films are done to be the perfect balancing act. I am not one of these people. In fact, I'm the exact opposite.

My favorite period of Anderson's career has been his 2010s and '20s output, precisely because of the evolution of how he tells his stories, both dramatically and visually. Through all the symmetry, the sets that pull apart, and the narrative framing structures, I find the emotions all the more potent because they are cloaked in so much style, and oftentimes, I am unable to pinpoint exactly why I am so moved by his work. I just am. And I feel Wes Anderson also can't fully articulate the sentiments he tries to get across, or perhaps he just doesn't want to.

Anderson's latest picture, the magical, sci-fi-edged "Asteroid City," tackles this notion head-on, structuring the film as a play within the movie where members of the cast and crew directly question why the narrative of "Asteroid City" is told the way it is. Most notably is Jason Schwartzman's Jones Hall, the actor portraying the play's lead, Augie Steenbeck, who cannot wrap his head around why his character deliberately burns his own hand in the story's third act. In the arch world of Wes Anderson, the answer to a question like this is rarely straightforward.