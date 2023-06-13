Jason Schwartzman Was Scarlett Johansson's Lifeline On The Asteroid City Set

Wes Anderson's ability to attract top-tier talent is almost unparalleled in today's cinema landscape. Not only does he continue to get some of the best working actors to work on his movies (for probably not that much money comparatively), they continue to come back time and time again to where he's essentially curated his own, ever-growing troupe of traveling players. Most movie posters will feature a couple of notable names on the poster. The poster for Wes Anderson's phenomenal new film, "Asteroid City," features a staggering 21 names, where someone of the stature of Margot Robbie can be 18th billed on the poster. Tom Hanks is third-billed, and that has never happened before in his entire career.

One of the newer members of the Anderson stable is Scarlett Johansson, who came aboard with a voice performance in "Isle of Dogs." Johansson may be a two-time Oscar nominee and one of the more famous actors on the planet, but I believe her versatility as a performer is severely underrated. She can play big, broad comedy brilliantly in pictures like "Hail, Caesar!" and "Don Jon," can tackle drama at its subtlest ("Lost in Translation") and its most fiery ("Marriage Story"), and she of course has a decade of Black Widow under her belt.

Johansson also perfectly slides into the flatly comic yet melancholic world of Wes Anderson. "Asteroid City" marks the first time she has worked on-camera for the director, and her performance as actor Midge Campbell nails that perfect Anderson balance of a hilarious deadpan and a crushingly lonely soul. She also has tremendous chemistry with co-star Jason Schwartzman, who's been collaborating with Anderson since the late 1990s. As it happens, not only was he a great on-camera partner for Johansson, he was a massive help off-camera as well.