Wes Anderson's Asteroid City Set Felt More Like Live Theater To The Cast

Few filmmakers working today seem to know how to stretch a dollar quite like Wes Anderson. The idiosyncratic storyteller has adopted a no-muss-no-fuss method for making his movies, delivering star-studded visual spectacles such as "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and "The French Dispatch" for a fraction of the cost of your average tentpole.

His new movie, "Asteroid City," is no exception. In contrast to its budget (which is unknown at the time of writing this, but safe to say it's a relatively modest sum), Anderson's first true sci-fi film boasts a painstakingly detailed and extremely-stylized setting to go with its massive cast, which includes such first-time Anderson movie thespians as Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Maya Hawke, Hong Chau, and Steve Carell. That's in addition to the many previously-established members of Anderson's growing acting troupe like Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Jason Schwartzman, Edward Norton, and Bryan Cranston, among many, many others.

"Troupe" feels like the proper word to use there, in light of Johansson's comments about her experience shooting "Asteroid City." Having previously only worked with Anderson in a voice actor capacity on his stop-motion animated feature "Isle of Dogs," Johansson found the director's approach to live-action filmmaking quite invigorating. Here's how she described it to The Hollywood Reporter: