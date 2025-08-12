Japan has a long-standing reputation for expertly crafted cinema dating back to the silent movie era, with the Japanese movie industry rebounding in a big way following World War II. Whether it's sharply honed samurai movies or absolutely gruesome horror flicks, Japan has produced countless films acclaimed worldwide for decades. This distinction carries over to the country's animation industry, with anime renowned as some of the most popular and widely lauded animated projects in the history of the medium. Simply put, Japan has consistently earned international recognition for its artistic output, with its cinematic productions, in particular, receiving well-deserved accolades.

Japanese filmmakers, be it visionaries like Akira Kurosawa or prolific animation studios like Madhouse, continue to leave an impact on global cinema. With their influence visible in some of the biggest Hollywood movies and franchises, Japanese movies lead the country's culture being embraced abroad. Here are the 15 best Japanese movies of all time ranked and ready for curious viewers to check out next.