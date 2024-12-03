All 24 Studio Ghibli Movies Ranked

Studio Ghibli was founded in 1985 by the already seasoned directors Hayao Miyazaki, who'd earned his bones at Toei, and Isao Takahata, who'd worked alongside him. With them was producer Toshio Suzuki, who, as Animage magazine editor, helped Miyazaki introduce "Nausicaa of the Valley of Wind" to Japanese manga fans. While the manga wouldn't be completed until 1994, Suzuki encouraged and assisted Miyazaki in completing the film, which led to the founding of Ghibli.

Of the 24 films Studio Ghibli has produced to date — including "Nausicaa," which may have been a Topcraft and Toei production but wouldn't exist without Ghibli's founders — few are a total failure. Even the controversial Goro Miyazaki films have gleams to them that might shine brighter if he didn't have his father's massive shadow over him. But nor can a list say that they're almost all number ones, because that's not fun to debate. These rankings are subjective but come from a lifetime of love for Ghibli's work. It's a love we hope you'll share with us.