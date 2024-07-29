Miyazaki's Most Underrated Masterpiece Deserves A Deep Dive

A milliner by profession, Sophie spends her days making beautiful hats at her store and often escapes the monotony of her work by visiting her sister Lettie. This routine is shattered when she encounters the charismatic, mysterious Howl, whose reputation grants him an almost mythic status, with tales of his cruelty being the subject of speculation among the town's populace. Before she can make sense of this enigma, she is cursed by the Witch of the Waste, who turns her into an elderly woman, robbing her of her youth and beauty. Eager to break the curse, she sets off on a journey with no destination, meeting souls along the way, until she enters Howl's floating castle and makes a deal with the fire demon, Calcifer, in an attempt to reclaim her identity.

It is crucial to note that Sophie's autonomy feels muted before she is cursed by the witch, as her self-concept is rooted in quiet doubts and insecurities. She struggles with self-confidence, considers herself unassuming despite never directly acknowledging it, and is content with existing in the shadows without being perceived. However, after being turned into an elderly woman, she is free from the expectations that come with being a young woman and is able to express herself without restraint. This reclamation of autonomy, which unfurls slowly but surely, allows Sophie to indulge in her vulnerabilities, allowing her compassion to shine through. The stereotypical attributes attached to old age dissolve, as Sophie finally feels like she is in control of her life, and that she belongs.

Her acts of compassion towards Howl are filtered through the lens of an old woman nurturing those around her, but her ability to break through Howl's defenses allows a new sentiment to bloom: love.