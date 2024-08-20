Studio Ghibli's Saddest Movie Is Coming To Netflix To Make You Cry

The saddest and most harrowing movie Studio Ghibli has ever made is coming to Netflix, making it widely available to traumatize an entirely new generation of people. Directed by Isao Takahata, the other half of Ghibli's creative genius, "Grave of the Fireflies" is based on the 1967 short story of the same name by Akiyuki Nosaka and follows two siblings and war orphans in their struggle to survive in the final months of WWII.

"Grave of the Fireflies" is widely considered to be a masterpiece. It's one of only two perfect war movies and just four perfect anime movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes. It's also one of those movies everyone should watch once, but only once (much like "The Deer Hunter") because of how sad it is. Now, you can show it to kids when it joins Netflix on September 16, 2024.

Part of the appeal of "Grave of the Fireflies" is that it is part of Ghibli's own Barbenheimer, as the movie was released the same day as "My Neighbor Totoro," as a double feature. It simply makes sense — you have a harrowing movie about the horrors of war, and then a whimsical adventure with a cute beast that loves the rain.

However, as great as it is that Netflix viewers will be able to see this movie, especially international subscribers who now have access to all of Studio Ghibli's films, it's also a major blow for the current U.S. holder of Ghibli streaming rights: Max.