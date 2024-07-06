Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind Set The Stage For Decades Of Stunning Studio Ghibli Anime

Studio Ghibli is often considered synonymous with filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, director of the studio's best movies. Many would argue Miyazaki's works are some of the best animated movies ever, so it's natural that he casts a shadow over the studio he helped build.

However, the studio actually has multiple founders: the late director Isao Takahata, producer (and current studio chairman) Toshio Suzuki, and Yasuyoshi Tokuma. The latter's company Tokuma Shoten offered the foundation for Ghibli and was the studio's parent company from 1985 to 2005.

Miyazaki was already a prolific animator pre-Ghibli and acquainted with Suzuki and Takahata. The three first made a movie together in 1984: "Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind." Miyazaki directed, Takahata produced, and Suzuki was the one who first connected Miyazaki with Tokuma Shoten. As a bonus, composer Joe Hisaishi (who went on to be Ghibli's in-house composer) also scored "Nausicaä."

1000 years in the future, the Earth is unrecognizable after an apocalyptic "Seven Days of Fire." Most of the planet is a wasteland or a "toxic jungle" infested with giant bugs. Small pockets of humans live in isolated kingdoms; the film's title refers to the princess of one such kingdom (which keeps out toxic spores with wind turbines). When the expansionist kingdom Tolmekia discovers one of the ancient "God Warriors" that killed the old world, Nausicaä realizes her destiny to save the new one. Likewise, "Nausicaä" is what first realized Miyazaki's destiny as the maestro of anime.