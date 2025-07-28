The Best Fantastic Four Movie Wasn't Even Made By Marvel

There are spoilers ahead for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

The Fantastic Four are amongst the most important comic book characters of all time, foundational pillars of what would become Marvel Comics, and some of the most powerful and popular characters in the Marvel Universe. Yet they've had some very bad luck when it comes to feature film adaptations, with three attempts (plus a fourth one that was never released) that have failed to really make an impact or properly capture what makes the original characters fun — even if the 2005 film is not that bad!

Now, Marvel Studios hopes the fourth time is the charm, and it seems to be working. "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is a vastly different take than the last three movies, and also different from any recent Marvel movie. Though it chooses style over substance, the style is so distinct and unique that it makes this a fascinating superhero movie. The retro-futuristic aesthetic and the stunning (award-worthy) production design create a world unlike any we've seen in the last 20 years. Plus, the focus on fun, hope, and family makes for a film that, as /Film's Witney Seibold described in his review, "balances the team's necessary, wimpy corniness with astonishing spatial adventures, emerging as one of the better superhero films of the year."

Still, as many good ideas as "First Steps" has, it is still not the best "Fantastic Four" movie we've ever seen. That's because the most perfect representation of the Fantastic Four already happened in a movie over 20 years ago, and it wasn't even made by Marvel.

That's right: The best "Fantastic Four" movie is still Pixar's "The Incredibles."