15 Best Sci-Fi Franchises Of All Time, Ranked

Science fiction likes to ask fascinating questions. What if we could travel through time and space? What if monsters walked the Earth? What if humans created artificially intelligent technology, and it wasn't all that it was cracked up to be? Depending on who is answering the question, the story born from that question could be a long one. Back in the day, a storyteller might have turned their myths and legends into an epic poem. But in modern times, you're more likely to see writers and directors explore beyond their initial story with a sequel, prequel, or spin-off series or movie. In other words, a franchise.

When it comes to sci-fi franchises in film and television, some of the most successful ones are rooted in sci-fi. With every passing year, new fans are still discovering a galaxy far, far, away, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind, and everywhere else in between. In honor of these fan-favorite tales that have expanded past their first chapters and carved out their own places in pop culture, we are counting down the 15 best sci-fi franchises of all time.