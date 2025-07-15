Why Ncuti Gatwa Left Doctor Who After Two Seasons

"Doctor Who" has famously set up a perfect system to keep going as long as the ratings allow. Thanks to the regeneration ability of the Doctor, the series can simply kill and resurrect the main character whenever the actor departs the role for one reason or another. This has turned out to be an excellent, periodic way to shake up the status quo, as new actors (and showrunners) bring their own spin on the long-living role while keeping the show's most familiar traits intact.

Sometimes, an actor occupies the role for quite a long time. For instance, Tom Baker, who played the Fourth Doctor from 1974 to 1984, appeared in no less than 178 episodes, and three other classic "Doctor Who" era actors (William Hartnell, Patrick Troughton, and Jon Pertwee) also have three-digit episode counts under their belt. Other times, a Doctor's tenure is so short that it seems the fans barely got to know this version of the character.

While Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor certainly made his presence known during the fun, cheesy, and heartfelt Disney+ era of "Doctor Who," he only occupied the TARDIS for a total of 19 episodes spread across two seasons before the wild ending of the 2025 "Doctor Who" season finale. Gatwa's shock regeneration into Billie Piper (who previously played the Doctor's companion Rose Tyler) marked his abrupt exit from the show, and in a new interview with the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the "Barbie" star has finally revealed why he chose to leave the role behind: