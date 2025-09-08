Every Canceled Alien Movie We Never Got To See

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The entire "Alien" franchise timeline stretches across hundreds of years, keeping fans figuring out the ins and outs of the lore and who's to blame for the scary Xenomorph pandemic (spoiler alert: it's almost always the greedy little piggies at Weyland-Yutani Corporation). Yet, it could have been even more complicated had a series of canceled "Alien" movies come to fruition in the past. Whether these films would have been better, or charted new narrative waters for the so-called perfect organism, is speculative, but they bump up the curiosity levels at the very least.

After all, who wouldn't want to see what South African-born filmmaker Neill Blomkamp could cook up in this universe? In the case of writer William Gibson, who's considered the godfather of the cyberpunk subgenre of science fiction, it's actually possible to experience his specific version of "Alien 3" in other mediums. Plus, is there any doubt that James Cameron and Ridley Scott would have been the right people to course correct the franchise after the divisive "Alien Resurrection"? C'mon, admit it — all of these possibilities get you excited for an alternate timeline where they exist.

Look, we can't go back in time and greenlight these movies again — it's too late for that. Having said that, we can appreciate the details available to us, spit the facts (not acid), and consider the what-ifs of where the franchise could have ventured. So, let's dive right in and explore the canceled "Alien" movies we never got to see.